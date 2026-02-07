Over 400 drunk drivers arrested in daily police operations - Police

February 7, 2026   12:18 pm

Sri Lanka Police has stated that a total of 27,430 individuals were inspected yesterday (06) as part of the daily search operations carried out across the country.

Issuing a statement, the police said that these operations resulted in the arrest of 524 suspects.

The police also confirmed that 14 individuals directly linked to criminal activities were identified during the search operations.

Additionally, 309 warrant holders as well as 156 individuals with open warrants were apprehended, the police stated.

During the operations, 422 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while a further 79 motorists were taken into custody for reckless driving.

Meanwhile, legal action has also been initiated against 4,826 individuals for other traffic-related offences, the police added.

