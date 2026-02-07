Three Swedish-made rocket launchers found buried in Batticaloa

February 7, 2026   01:52 pm

Three Swedish-made rocket launchers, believed to have been carefully buried underground by the LTTE during the war, has been discovered by security forces in the Kudumbimalai area of Batticaloa.

The weapons were recovered during a special joint search operation conducted by Special Task Force (STF) personnel and Army Intelligence officers in the Kudumbimalai area based on intelligence received. 

The three rocket launchers have been handed over to Valachchenai Police for further investigation, while the STF continues to conduct additional inquiries into the incident.

