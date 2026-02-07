Sri Lankas tourist arrivals exceed 317,000 so far this year

February 7, 2026   02:00 pm

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) reported that foreign tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during the period elapsed in 2026 have exceeded 317,000.

According to the SLTDA, a total of 317,381 foreign tourists arrived in the country between 1 January and 4 February.

Indian nationals accounted for the largest share of tourist arrivals, numbering 57,348, it said.

The authority further stated that arrivals during this period also included 34,724 British nationals, 30,951 Russian nationals, 20,272 German nationals, and 16,315 Chinese nationals.

In addition, a significant number of tourists arrived from countries such as France, Australia, and the Netherlands, the SLTDA said.

The SLTDA also noted that a total of 40,054 foreign tourists arrived in Sri Lanka during the first four days of February alone.

