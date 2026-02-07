Minister Nalinda outlines education reform plan up to Grade 9

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, has stated that the government’s education reforms will be implemented through five broad pillars, with reforms for other grades scheduled to be introduced over the next three years.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in the National Movement for Education Reforms programme held in the Ratnapura District.

He explained that education reforms will be introduced for Grades 1 and 6 this year, while reforms for Grades 2 and 7 are planned for next year.

Additionally, reforms are scheduled to be implemented for Grades 3 and 8 in 2028, followed by reforms for Grades 4 and 9 in 2029, the Minister said.

Accordingly, Dr. Jayatissa stated that the entire curriculum up to Grade 9 will undergo reform within the coming years.

The Minister noted that education experts have been actively involved in developing the new curricula related to these reforms and that the Grade 1 reform process has already commenced.

However, he further revealed that curriculum changes specifically related to Grade 6 have been postponed until next year.

Dr. Jayatissa emphasized that the primary objective of these reforms is to produce citizens capable of meeting the challenges of the 21st century.