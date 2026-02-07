Mother and teen daughter electrocuted to death in Galaha

Police have reported that a mother and her daughter died after being electrocuted in the Kiribogahainna area of Navanaliya, Galaha.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office, the incident occurred today (07) at around 10.00 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as a 46-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter, said police.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred while the two were picking curry leaves from a tree and accidentally came into contact with an electricity cable that had fallen to the ground.

Galaha Police have commenced further investigations into the incident.