22-hour water cut in several areas in Kandy District

22-hour water cut in several areas in Kandy District

February 7, 2026   03:34 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that a 22-hour water cut will be implemented in several areas within the Kandy District from tomorrow (08) morning.

Issuing a notice, the Water Board said that the water supply will be suspended from 6:00 a.m. tomorrow (08) until 4:00 a.m. the following day (09).

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended in the following areas:

• Asgiriya (Municipal Council area)
• Wegiriya
• Pallemulla (New and Old)
• Yatihalagala
• Kondadeniya
• Rajapihilla Service Reservoir area
• Medawala (Old) Service Reservoir area
• Kahawatta
• Kurugoda
• Bulugohotenna
• Girakaduwa
• Kahalla
• Thelambugahawatta
• Nugawela
• Balanagala
• Medawala (New) Service Reservoir area
• Galagedara
• Mawathagama

