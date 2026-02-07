22-hour water cut in several areas in Kandy District

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that a 22-hour water cut will be implemented in several areas within the Kandy District from tomorrow (08) morning.

Issuing a notice, the Water Board said that the water supply will be suspended from 6:00 a.m. tomorrow (08) until 4:00 a.m. the following day (09).

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended in the following areas:

• Asgiriya (Municipal Council area)

• Wegiriya

• Pallemulla (New and Old)

• Yatihalagala

• Kondadeniya

• Rajapihilla Service Reservoir area

• Medawala (Old) Service Reservoir area

• Kahawatta

• Kurugoda

• Bulugohotenna

• Girakaduwa

• Kahalla

• Thelambugahawatta

• Nugawela

• Balanagala

• Medawala (New) Service Reservoir area

• Galagedara

• Mawathagama