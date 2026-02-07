Sri Lanka Police to set up dedicated Cybercrime Division - Minister

February 7, 2026   04:43 pm

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, stated that a decision has been taken to establish a new police division to combat cybercrime in Sri Lanka.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in the opening ceremony of the Polpitiya Police Station on Friday (06).

Commenting on the rising trend in crime, he pointed out that between 23 and 25 cybercrimes are reported on a daily basis, which he described as a significantly high number.

The Minister also stated that the new technology, specialized knowledge, and the modernization of the Police Department required to effectively investigate and resolve such crimes are being systematically implemented.

He emphasized that the government’s primary objective is to develop the Sri Lanka Police into an efficient, professional, and corruption-free institution, and noted that continuous efforts are being made toward achieving this goal.

Furthermore, the Minister said that a conducive environment is being created for talented officers to advance, while mechanisms have been put in place to remove officers who engage in misconduct from the police service. 

