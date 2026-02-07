Excise trade unions agree to digitalization to enhance revenue collection

All trade unions have expressed their agreement to the digitalisation and modernisation programme aimed at increasing excise revenue collection, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This consensus was reached at a discussion held recently at the Presidential Secretariat, attended by officials of the Excise Department, representatives of trade unions, the Revenue Administration Reform and Modernization Bureau and Secretary to the President, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The primary objective of the discussion was to enhance revenue collection by improving efficiency within the Excise Department, the statement said.

Extensive deliberations were held on the digitalisation process, new reforms and modernisation initiatives proposed for this purpose.

Attention was also focused on improving efficiency through digitalisation, human resource development and the welfare of officers, the PMD added.

The discussion was attended by Director General of Excise, Mr M. B. N. A. Premarathne, along with senior officials of the Excise Department and representatives of all trade unions within the department.