Youth beaten to death with cricket bat in Ratmalana

A 21-year-old youth has been murdered after a dispute between two families living near the railway line in the Dharmarama Road area of Ratmalana escalated into an assault.

The young man in question was reportedly was beaten to death with a cricket bat and wicket stumps.

Six suspects, including four women, were arrested by the Mount Lavinia Police Crime Branch today (07) in connection with the incident.

The victim is a 21-year-old resident of Sri Dharmarama Road in Ratmalana, police said.