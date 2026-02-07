Steps have been taken to modernize Technical Colleges in all 25 Districts - PM

A special discussion aimed at strengthening and modernizing Sri Lanka’s vocational education sector was held recently at the Parliamentary Complex under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The discussion marked a significant step toward a major transformation of vocational education in the country, as the Government has decided to develop and modernize 25 technical colleges across all 25 districts in line with contemporary global standards.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in her capacity as Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, together with Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Nalin Hewage.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that these development initiatives should not be limited merely to providing vocational skills, but should also place strong emphasis on the mental health and overall well-being of the youth.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of establishing modern hostels, cafeterias, and healthcare facilities; designing both internal and external environments in a manner that offers recreational and aesthetic experiences while promoting mental well-being; and developing a distinct identity for each technical college so that they can be clearly recognized as unique institutions, separate from other educational establishments.

Speaking at the discussion, Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Nalin Hewage stated that development work at 23 technical colleges could be commenced in near future in order to enhance the human resources required for national development.

He further noted that it is expected to obtain the labour contribution and assistance of the Tri-Forces for these construction and modernization activities, the statement said.

The occasion was attended by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, along with the officers from the Tri-Forces.