Prevailing showery condition expected to reduce temporarily from today

February 8, 2026   06:36 am

The prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to be temporarily reduced from today (08) to 11 February, 2026, the Department of Meteorology said. 

A few showers may occur in Uva province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

