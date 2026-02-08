22-hour water cut in several areas in Kandy District today

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) have announced that a 22-hour water cut will be implemented in several areas within the Kandy District today (08).

Issuing a notice, the Water Board said that the water supply will be suspended from 6:00 a.m. today until 4:00 a.m. the following day (09).

The NWSDB stated that the water cut will be carried out due to urgent maintenance work at the Polgolla Reservoir.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended in the following areas:

• Asgiriya (Municipal Council area)

• Wegiriya

• Pallemulla (New and Old)

• Yatihalagala

• Kondadeniya

• Rajapihilla Service Reservoir area

• Medawala (Old) Service Reservoir area

• Kahawatta

• Kurugoda

• Bulugohotenna

• Girakaduwa

• Kahalla

• Thelambugahawatta

• Nugawela

• Balanagala

• Medawala (New) Service Reservoir area

• Galagedara

• Mawathagama