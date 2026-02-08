Fishermen continue Satyagraha for fourth day over seine fishing ban

The Satyagraha campaign launched by a group of fishermen demanding the lifting of the ban on the use of tractor-mounted winches for Madel (seine nets) fishing activities continues for the fourth consecutive day today (08).

The protest was initiated on February 5 in front of the Presidential Secretariat by seine fishermen representing several coastal areas, including Mullaitivu and Kokilai.

The protesters stated that although discussions were held on several occasions with officials from the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Presidential Secretariat, the talks concluded without a resolution.

Accordingly, they have resolved to continue the satyagraha campaign without interruption.