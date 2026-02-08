Failed shooting attempt targeting SJB candidate in Kalutara

Failed shooting attempt targeting SJB candidate in Kalutara

February 8, 2026   08:36 am

A failed shooting attempt has been reported targeting a candidate who represented the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in the Kalutara Municipal Council elections, police said.

The incident had occurred last night (07) and was aimed at Bandula Prasanna, the SJB candidate.

Police noted that Prasanna had previously been the target of a similar attack nine months ago, which also failed.

Investigations at the scene of last night’s shooting had revealed a live round of ammunition and a mobile phone on the ground, police added.

