Exposition of sacred Devnimori relics continues for fourth day

February 8, 2026   09:05 am

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, brought from India, continues for the fourth consecutive day today (08) at the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo. 

The exposition of the sacred relics commenced on February 5, 2026. 

The Sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, discovered during excavations in the 1960s at the historic Devnimori site in Gujarat, India have never previously been taken outside India.

A large number of devotees visited the Gangaramaya Temple to witness and venerate the relics.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and former President Maithripala Sirisena, along with several other ministers, were also seen paying their respects yesterday (07). 

The opportunity for devotees to venerate the relics will continue uninterrupted for 24 hours until 7:00 a.m. on the 11 of February, 2026. 

