Two arrested with over 550kg of cannabis in Udawalawa

Two individuals have been arrested for the possession of cannabis in the area of Udawalawa National Park.

Police had seized approximately 582 kilograms of cannabis from the suspects’ possession.

According to information received by the Hambegamuwa Police, the arrest was carried out based on a tip-off.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 47 and 51 years old residents of Katugoda and Middeniya, police said.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (08).

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Hambegamuwa Police.