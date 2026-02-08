Police Constable remanded over assault on fellow officer in Hatton

A Police Constable, who was arrested over the assault of another officer with a sharp object in Bogawantalawa, Hatton, has been remanded.

He was remanded until February 10 by the Hatton Magistrate’s Court.

Following the court order, the police officer has also been suspended from duty.

According to reports, an argument between the two constables while on duty at the police barracks recently led to one officer being attacked by the other with a sharp object.

The injured police constable is currently receiving treatment at the Nawalapitiya Hospital after sustaining serious injuries to his abdomen area.

Further investigations are currently underway.