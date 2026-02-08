Over 36,000 individuals subjected to inspection during special police operation

Over 36,000 individuals subjected to inspection during special police operation

February 8, 2026   11:37 am

A total of 526 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (07).

As part of the operation, 36,840 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 15 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 460 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 430 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 124 reckless drivers and 6,009 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 02.02.2026

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 02.02.2026

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)