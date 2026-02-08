Opposition alleges financial irregularities involving NPP councilors of Gampaha PS

A group of members of the opposition of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha has alleged that three councilors who were elected representing the National People’s Power (NPP) have committed financial fraud by carrying out government contracts in their own names.

Addressing a media briefing, the opposition councilors stated that under the Local Government Ordinance, it is prohibited for a Pradeshiya Sabha member to engage in contract work.

They further pointed out that obtaining money through such contracts is a reason for the annulment of a councilor’s seat. Opposition members said they have also lodged a complaint with the Governor of the Western Province regarding the incident.

They also stated at the media briefing that steps will be taken to file legal action against the relevant councilors in the future.

Meanwhile, the same group of councilors also accused the Chairman of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha of wasting public funds by obtaining 500 liters of fuel every month.

They further alleged that the Chairman is wasting funds by renting a car on a monthly rental basis of Rs. 250,000.

Opposition members claimed that although NPP members obtained the votes from thousands of citizens by promising to save council funds, the Chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha is receiving more than Rs. 500,000 per month in allowances adding the vehicle he uses is rented at a monthly cost of Rs. 260,000.