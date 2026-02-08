Opposition alleges financial irregularities involving NPP councilors of Gampaha PS

Opposition alleges financial irregularities involving NPP councilors of Gampaha PS

February 8, 2026   12:26 pm

A group of members of the opposition of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha has alleged that three councilors who were elected representing the National People’s Power (NPP) have committed financial fraud by carrying out government contracts in their own names.

Addressing a media briefing, the opposition councilors stated that under the Local Government Ordinance, it is prohibited for a Pradeshiya Sabha member to engage in contract work.

They further pointed out that obtaining money through such contracts is a reason for the annulment of a councilor’s seat. Opposition members said they have also lodged a complaint with the Governor of the Western Province regarding the incident.

They also stated at the media briefing that steps will be taken to file legal action against the relevant councilors in the future.

Meanwhile, the same group of councilors also accused the Chairman of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha of wasting public funds by obtaining 500 liters of fuel every month.

They further alleged that the Chairman is wasting funds by renting a car on a monthly rental basis of Rs. 250,000.

Opposition members claimed that although NPP members obtained the votes from thousands of citizens by promising to save council funds, the Chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha is receiving more than Rs. 500,000 per month in allowances adding the vehicle he uses is rented at a monthly cost of Rs. 260,000.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 02.02.2026

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 02.02.2026

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)