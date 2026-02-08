The digitalizing and decentralizing the President’s Fund through Divisional Secretariat offices has led to a 59% increase in medical assistance applications within one year, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

In a statement, the PMD stated that in 2025, a total of 5,277 applications were received by the President’s Fund.

A total of 3,313 applications were received in 2024 and 3,456 applications in 2023, the PMD added. As a result of the digitalization and decentralization process, the number of applications in 2025 increased by 1,964 compared to 2024.

Among these applicants, more than 70% have already received medical assistance. The statement also noted that applications for medical assistance under the President’s Fund are now being accepted at all Divisional Secretariat offices across the country.

In 2025, the number of applications increased regionally by 253% in the Northern Province, 135% in the Eastern Province, 116% in the Central Province and 108% in the Uva Province.

The acceptance of applications for medical assistance through all Divisional Secretariat offices commenced on February 7, 2025.

Steps have been taken to digitalize other services of the President’s Fund given the success of the medical assistance program, PMD noted.

As a result, for the first time in 47 years, all services of the President’s Fund, which were previously limited to Colombo, can now be applied for at any Divisional Secretariat office, giving citizens across the country easier access to benefits, the PMD added further.