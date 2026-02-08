UPDATE: A fatal road accident has been reported in Amithirigala, Thalduwa when a car collided with a motorcycle, this afternoon (8), police stated.

Following the impact, the car veered off the road and plunged into a precipice, while the motorcycle burst into flames.

The injured were immediately admitted to the Avissawella Hospital, where three individuals were pronounced dead, hospital sources said.

Two others injured in the incident are receiving treatment.

A car carrying several individuals fell off a cliff in Amithirigala, Avissawella, leaving several passengers injured, police stated.

The injured have been admitted to the Avissawella Hospital.