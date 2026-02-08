Doctor arrested after raid at abortion clinic in Beruwala

A doctor has been arrested during a raid conducted at an abortion clinic operating in Beruwala, police stated.

The raid was conducted by officers of the Walana Central Anti-Corruption Unit following a tip-off.

According to police, an intelligence officer posing as a client had obtained an appointment for an abortion as part of the undercover operation.

Subsequently, officers obtained a search warrant from the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, and a special police team conducted the raid today (8).

During the operation, a female police constable deployed as an undercover agent was allegedly in the process of being subjected to an abortion when the suspect doctor was arrested.

Police also seized a stock of medicines used for abortion procedures during the raid.

Investigations revealed that the suspect is a former medical officer who had previously served in Beruwala, and that he had allegedly charged Rs. 45,000 or more per procedure.

Following the arrest, the doctor’s assistant reportedly collapsed unconscious at the scene. Police further said the suspect attempted to bribe the officers, offering to pay any amount to avoid arrest.

Further investigations are underway.