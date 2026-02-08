Fresh heavy rain warning issued in UK amid hundreds of flood alerts

February 8, 2026   06:40 pm

The UK Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for heavy rain, with more than 200 flood alerts still in place.

The new yellow warning is for large parts of southern England and South Wales, and lasts from 12pm on Monday to midnight. Up to 30mm of rain is predicted to fall in some places.

Affected areas include Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Southampton and West Sussex.

In southwest England, areas include Cornwall, Devon, and Dorset, with Cardiff, Swansea and Newport among affected areas in Wales.

The Met Office said: “Bands of rain and heavy showers will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Monday afternoon and evening.”

It added: “10-15mm of rain is likely fairly widely with 20-30mm in some places exposed to the strong south to southeasterly winds.”

The warning forecasts spray and flooding on roads “probably making journey times longer”.

Bus and train services will probably be impacted with flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, it added.

There will also be a chance of some interruption to power supplies and other services, it continued.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has 89 flood warnings in place, mostly across southwest England and the East and West Midlands.

There are also 218 flood alerts. A flood warning means flooding is expected, and an alert means flooding is possible.

The Met Office said on Thursday that rain had fallen every day of 2026 so far in southwest England and South Wales.

There has been 50% more rainfall than usual in both, the forecaster added.

Both have experienced a far wetter than average January.

Source: Sky News

- Agencies

