Over 4,000 child abuse cases filed in high courts across Sri Lanka

Over 4,000 child abuse cases filed in high courts across Sri Lanka

February 8, 2026   07:05 pm

More than 4,000 child abuse cases have been filed in high courts across the country, the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has stated.

According to the NCPA, the cases have been filed under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, No. 28 of 1998.

As of now, a total of 4,289 cases related to child abuse are pending before High Courts, the NCPA noted. Of these, 1,683 cases are scheduled to be taken up shortly, the Authority said.

The Attorney General has filed indictments in High Courts in connection with a wide range of offences involving children, including obscene publications, procurement and exploitation, hiring or employing children for sexual activities, acts of cruelty, rape, and grave sexual abuse.

The NCPA emphasized that legal action is being pursued rigorously in relation to serious crimes committed against children, and that court proceedings are ongoing nationwide.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 02.02.2026

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 02.02.2026

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)