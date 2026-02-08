Over 4,000 child abuse cases filed in high courts across Sri Lanka

More than 4,000 child abuse cases have been filed in high courts across the country, the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has stated.

According to the NCPA, the cases have been filed under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, No. 28 of 1998.

As of now, a total of 4,289 cases related to child abuse are pending before High Courts, the NCPA noted. Of these, 1,683 cases are scheduled to be taken up shortly, the Authority said.

The Attorney General has filed indictments in High Courts in connection with a wide range of offences involving children, including obscene publications, procurement and exploitation, hiring or employing children for sexual activities, acts of cruelty, rape, and grave sexual abuse.

The NCPA emphasized that legal action is being pursued rigorously in relation to serious crimes committed against children, and that court proceedings are ongoing nationwide.