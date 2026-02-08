Sri Lankan man charged with harassment in Canada for creepy public filming of women

Sri Lankan man charged with harassment in Canada for creepy public filming of women

February 8, 2026   10:43 pm

Toronto police have arrested a Sri Lankan influencer, charging him with four counts of criminal harassment following a series of incidents involving the non-consensual filming of strangers. 

Police allege the 45-year-old man repeatedly approached individuals in public spaces across Toronto, filming them in ways that caused them significant discomfort.

According to a statement released by the Toronto Police Service, he was taken into custody on December 10, 2025, and recently appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 4, 2026. 

The police also shared four different incidents of criminal harassment. 

On June 8, 2025, a woman was attending an event near Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street when she caught a man filming her. When she asked him to stop, he got confrontational, continued harassing her, and refused to leave despite security’s orders, police say. The accused left before officers arrived, and no injuries were reported.

On August 21, 2025, around 2:45 pm, the same individual allegedly approached a TTC employee at Union Station, filmed them without consent, and made harassing comments about their ethnicity. 

A third incident happened on September 27, 2025, around 3 pm at David Pecaut Square, where the accused allegedly approached a victim in line, continued filming despite requests to stop, and got confrontational.

In another case, on May 26, 2025, police say the accused approached a female officer on Yonge Street and Shuter Street, filming her and commenting on her appearance

Toronto police have released his image and believe there may be more victims. They are urging anyone with information to contact the Toronto Police Service or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers. 

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, criminal harassment can lead to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)