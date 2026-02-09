Mainly fair weather expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts after 2.00 p.m, today (09), the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the island, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces and in Badulla and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.