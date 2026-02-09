Mainly fair weather expected in parts of the island

Mainly fair weather expected in parts of the island

February 9, 2026   06:31 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts after 2.00 p.m, today (09), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the island, the Met. Department said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces and in Badulla and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)

Children must not be directed to juvenile centers - Minister Paulraj (English)