65-year-old attacked to death with sharp weapon in Haputale

Investigations have been launched following information received by the Haputale Police regarding the death of a person who was admitted to the Boralanda Hospital after being attacked using a sharp weapon.

The incident had occurred last evening (08) in the Pitapola area, within the Haputale Police Division.

The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old resident of the Pitapola area, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the murder took place within a plot of agricultural land belonging to the victim.

The motive for the killing and the identity of the suspects has not yet been determined, police added.

Haputale Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.