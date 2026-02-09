13-year-old killed in lorry accident in UdawalaweThanamalwila Road

February 9, 2026   07:59 am

A 13-year-old child has died following a road accident on the Udawalawe–Thanamalwila road.

The accident had occurred when a lorry travelling from Barial Junction towards Thanamalwila struck the child, who was walking along the side of the road.

The child sustained serious injuries and later succumbed after being admitted to the Udawalawe Hospital, police said.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the accident.

Udawalawe Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

 

