Domestic postal charges revised with effect from today

The Department of Posts has decided to revise domestic postal charges with effect from today (09).

Accordingly, the rate for a standard letter has been increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 70, while the registration fee remains unchanged at Rs. 60.

The initial weight category for ordinary and business letters has been revised from 20 g to 30 g, and the maximum weight for a leaflet or a set of leaflets has been increased from 100 g to 120 g, the Postal Department stated.

The postage for letters sent by charitable, social service, and voluntary organizations, which was previously Rs. 30, will be increased to Rs. 50 with effect from tomorrow.

The fee for the special registration service provided to Ministries and Government Departments has been raised from Rs. 110 to Rs. 130, while the price of a postcard has increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40.

However, the Department of Posts further stated that charges for standard parcels and the Sri Lanka Post Courier service will remain unchanged, it added.

In addition, revisions have been made to advertising mail services, Telemail, stamped envelopes, mail bag services, and the minimum surcharge for unpaid or underpaid postal items.