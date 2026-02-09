Suspect arrested with stock of heroin in Grandpass
February 9, 2026 09:39 am
An individual has been arrested in the Siripalapintu Mawatha area of Grandpass for the possession of 25 grams and 150 milligrams of heroin.
Police said the arrest was made during a raid conducted by officers of the Colombo District Crime Division.
The suspect, a 40-year-old resident of the New Kelani Bridge area, has been taken into custody, according to police.
The Colombo District Crime Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.