Suspect arrested with stock of heroin in Grandpass

An individual has been arrested in the Siripalapintu Mawatha area of Grandpass for the possession of 25 grams and 150 milligrams of heroin.

Police said the arrest was made during a raid conducted by officers of the Colombo District Crime Division.

The suspect, a 40-year-old resident of the New Kelani Bridge area, has been taken into custody, according to police.

The Colombo District Crime Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.