Petitions against decision to outsource e-visas to be taken up in March

The Supreme Court has ordered that the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed seeking to nullify the previous government’s decision to outsource the electronic visa issuance process to two private companies be taken up again on March 25.

The petitions were heard today before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Shiran Gooneratne, and Achala Wengappuli, said Ada Derana reporter.

After considering the facts presented, the bench ordered that the petitions be recalled on March 25 for further support and verification of facts.

The petitions were filed by Parliamentarian Rauf Hakeem, former MPs M. A. Sumanthiran and Patali Champika Ranawaka, among several others, seeking an order to nullify the decision by the previous government to hand over the issuance of electronic visas to private companies.