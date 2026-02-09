Further hearing of GI pipes case against Keheliya in March

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the further hearing of the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and two others be taken up on March 14, 2026.

The case was taken up today (09) before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, Ada Derana reporter said.

After considering the submissions made, the judge directed that the case be called again for further hearing on March 14, 2026.

The Bribery Commission has filed the case against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and two others for allegedly causing a loss of nearly Rs.1 million of funds belonging to the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) in 2015 presidential election period by purchasing 600 GI pipes for political purposes, during his tenure as the Minister of Mass Media.

The accused named in the case are former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, former Chairman of the SLRC Wimal Rubasinghe, and former Director General Chandrapala Liyanage.