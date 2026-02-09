Govt to reconsider Protection of Occupants Bill, one-month period for comments  AG tells SC

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court that the government has decided to reconsider the Protection of Occupants Draft Bill, which was recently presented to Parliament.

This announcement was made by Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardena, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, when the petitions challenging the bill were taken up for consideration today, said Ada Derana reporter.

He further informed the Court that the Minister of Justice has granted a one-month period, effective from February 3, to receive comments and suggestions regarding the proposed bill.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court decided to conclude the hearing of the petitions.