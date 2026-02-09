India provides financial assistance to 300 high performing O/L students

The government is currently working towards transformative reforms across the education system and all sectors of the economy, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

Emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility in driving change, the Prime Minister said that meaningful transformation can only be achieved when individuals are willing to change themselves.

She made these remarks while addressing the 14th Mahatma Gandhi Scholarship Awarding Ceremony.

At the event, financial assistance was awarded to 300 selected students who demonstrated outstanding performance in the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examinations for the academic years 2020/2021.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that leadership in such change must come from within and encouraged students to take responsibility for shaping the future.

“We must first reflect on what kind of country we intend to create and what kind of society we hope to live in, and then ask ourselves if the change we expect exists within us. It is only by standing for that change that we can transform society, the country, and the world,” the Prime Minister added.