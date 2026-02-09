India provides financial assistance to 300 high performing O/L students

India provides financial assistance to 300 high performing O/L students

February 9, 2026   02:56 pm

The government is currently working towards transformative reforms across the education system and all sectors of the economy, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated. 

Emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility in driving change, the Prime Minister said that meaningful transformation can only be achieved when individuals are willing to change themselves.

She made these remarks while addressing the 14th Mahatma Gandhi Scholarship Awarding Ceremony.

At the event, financial assistance was awarded to 300 selected students who demonstrated outstanding performance in the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examinations for the academic years 2020/2021.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that leadership in such change must come from within and encouraged students to take responsibility for shaping the future.

“We must first reflect on what kind of country we intend to create and what kind of society we hope to live in, and then ask ourselves if the change we expect exists within us. It is only by standing for that change that we can transform society, the country, and the world,” the Prime Minister added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)