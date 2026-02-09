Chemmani Mass Grave: Decision on third phase of excavations due in March

Chemmani Mass Grave: Decision on third phase of excavations due in March

February 9, 2026   03:47 pm

The Jaffna Magistrate’s Court is scheduled to announce its decision regarding the third phase of excavations at the Chemmani mass grave on March 16.

The case related to the Chemmani mass grave was taken up today (09) at around 9:30 a.m. before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court. During proceedings, a review was conducted on the ongoing excavation process at the mass grave site. Court was informed that steps had already been taken to remove rainwater that had accumulated in the excavated areas.

Following an on-site inspection, the Magistrate ordered that the next hearing be held on March 16, and announced that dates for the third phase of excavations would be fixed on the same day.

The order was issued by Magistrate S. Lenin Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judicial Medical Officer of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital had submitted to court the estimated costs required for conducting the third phase of excavation work.

