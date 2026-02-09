ADB appoints Shannon Cowlin as new Country Director for Sri Lanka

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Shannon Cowlin as its new Country Director for Sri Lanka. She has assumed office in Colombo today (09).

Cowlin has over 26 years of professional experience, including 13 years with ADB. Her expertise spans investment project operations, policy engagement, and knowledge work across the fields of energy, climate, the environment, air quality, public health, and the energy–food–water nexus.

Most recently, she served as Country Director of ADB’s Mongolia Resident Mission, where she led strategy and operations since 2023.

Prior to joining ADB, Cowlin was a manager at the United States (US) National Renewable Energy Laboratory, where she led US–India and South Asia regional energy cooperation efforts.

“I am honored to be appointed Country Director of ADB’s Sri Lanka Resident Mission,” Cowlin said. “For many years, ADB has been a trusted partner of Sri Lanka, supporting the country through significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent economic crisis. As Sri Lanka continues on its path to recovery, ADB remains firmly committed to assisting the nation in rebuilding and strengthening its resilience, including addressing the impacts and damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with the Government, development partners, and communities to promote sustainable growth and create new opportunities.”

