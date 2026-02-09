School transport services to be regulated amid ongoing education reform process

School transport services to be regulated amid ongoing education reform process

February 9, 2026   04:35 pm

A discussion on regulating school student transport services was held today (09) at the Prime Minister’s Office under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, with the participation of officials from the National Transport Commission and the Ministry of Education.

The authority for regulating school student transport has been vested with the National Transport Commission, and as the relevant draft of regulations have already been prepared, discussions were held on the provisions contained in these drafts as well as on new proposals that should be incorporated, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the discussion, the attention was focused on meeting the requirement of transportation arising from the schools, minimizing issues encountered in the transportation of school students by establishing an organized transport mechanism, and deploying the “Sisu Sariya” school transport service in a more efficient and effective manner followed by the new educational reforms process.

Discussions were also held on introducing laws and regulations to systematize the transportation of schoolchildren, prioritizing child protection by preventing reported incidents of abuse and harassment during student transport, and enhancing professionalism among school transport service providers to ensure a responsible and accountable service.

The focus was also emphasized on the need for coordinated action among the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, the National Transport Commission, the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, and the National Child Protection Authority, the statement said.

The discussion was attended by the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Chairman of the National Transport Commission P. A. Chandrapala, officials of the National Transport Commission, and the officials from the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)