School transport services to be regulated amid ongoing education reform process

A discussion on regulating school student transport services was held today (09) at the Prime Minister’s Office under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, with the participation of officials from the National Transport Commission and the Ministry of Education.

The authority for regulating school student transport has been vested with the National Transport Commission, and as the relevant draft of regulations have already been prepared, discussions were held on the provisions contained in these drafts as well as on new proposals that should be incorporated, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the discussion, the attention was focused on meeting the requirement of transportation arising from the schools, minimizing issues encountered in the transportation of school students by establishing an organized transport mechanism, and deploying the “Sisu Sariya” school transport service in a more efficient and effective manner followed by the new educational reforms process.

Discussions were also held on introducing laws and regulations to systematize the transportation of schoolchildren, prioritizing child protection by preventing reported incidents of abuse and harassment during student transport, and enhancing professionalism among school transport service providers to ensure a responsible and accountable service.

The focus was also emphasized on the need for coordinated action among the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, the National Transport Commission, the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, and the National Child Protection Authority, the statement said.

The discussion was attended by the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Chairman of the National Transport Commission P. A. Chandrapala, officials of the National Transport Commission, and the officials from the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education.