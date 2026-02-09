53 migrants, including two babies, dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya

February 9, 2026   04:48 pm

More than 50 people have died, or are missing, after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Libya, according to reports.

The vessel overturned north of Zuwara with only two women rescued, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement.

The two survivors, both Nigerian women, were given medical care by IOM after a rescue operation by Libyan authorities.

One survivor reported losing her husband, while the other said she lost her two babies in the tragedy, according to the IOM.

IOM said witnesses report that the rubber boat was carrying people of African nationalities and departed from Al-Zawiya around 27 miles (44km) west of Tripoli at around 11pm on 5 February.

But it capsized approximately six hours later after taking on water.

The organisation said that, in January alone, at least 375 migrants were reported dead or missing after attempting to take routes across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

It added that hundreds more deaths are believed to be unrecorded.

Source: Sky News
