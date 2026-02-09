Delegation arrives in Sri Lanka to facilitate return of Sacred Devnimori Relics to India

February 9, 2026   04:51 pm

A high-level Indian delegation to facilitate the return of the historic Sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha back to India on Wednesday (11).

The delegation includes the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai C. Patel and the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein.

The delegation was formally welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by Deputy Minister of Mass Media, Dr. Kaushalya Ariyaratne.

Following their visit, the delegation will facilitate the safe return of the relics to India on Wednesday, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Following discussions between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Sri Lanka, the Sacred Devnimori Relics were brought to Sri Lanka on 4 February and enshrined at the Gangaramaya Temple, Hunupitiya, Colombo.

Meanwhile, the special exposition of the relics at the Gangaramaya Temple commenced on 5 February.

The general public has been given the opportunity to venerate the relics at the Gangaramaya Temple until 11 February.

The sacred relics which had been securely housed in the Baroda Museum in India, had never been exhibited outside India. The historic exposition in Sri Lanka marks the first opportunity for the Sri Lankan people to pay homage to the Sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha, the PMD noted.

