100 new cancer cases detected in Sri Lanka daily - Deputy Health Minister

Approximately 100 new cancer cases are detected in Sri Lanka daily, Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni stated today (09).

The Deputy Minister made the remarks during the inauguration of the new Early Cancer Detection Centre.

The centre has been established on the ground floor of the Outpatient Department building at the Colombo National Hospital. At present, similar centres are operating in six hospitals across the country, and plans are underway to establish centres in every district, the Deputy Minister added.

Dr. Wijemuni emphasized that the number of reported cancer cases is rising daily, with many patients presenting at advanced stages of the disease. He also highlighted that around 40 patients succumb to cancer daily.

The National Cancer Control Programme reports that, on average, 15 women are diagnosed with breast cancer daily in Sri Lanka, with three of them dying each day.

The programme recommends that individuals over the age of 20 perform monthly self-breast examinations. Meanwhile, clinical breast screening is advised every three years for those aged 20 to 40, and annually for those above 40.