Two arrested with Rs. 8 million worth of smuggled pesticides

February 9, 2026   06:32 pm

Two individuals have been arrested in Hemmathagama in connection with a consignment of pesticides and seeds valued at around Rs. 8 million, suspected to have been illegally imported into the country via sea.

The consignment, which had not been subjected to import levies and was stored to be sold for farmers, was seized today (09) by officers of the Naranbedda Special Task Force camp in Kegalle.

According to reports, the consignment of pesticides was seized based on intelligence provided by the Kalpitiya Air Force Camp.

The suspects, residents of Hemmathagama, are aged 44 and 45.

They have been handed over to Hemmathagama Police.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Mawanella Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (10).

