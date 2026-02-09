23 mortar shells recovered from property in Kalutara

A total of 23 mortar shells have been recovered from a property in Kalutara today (08), Kalutara South police stated.

The cache was discovered while workers were carrying out construction at a plot of land on Perakum Mawatha. Earlier, a worker accidentally handled three of the mortar shells. Subsequently, police workers had alerted police.

Accordingly, Special Task Force personnel conducted a thorough search of waterlogged pits on the site and recovered an additional 20 mortar shells.

All mortar shells have been handed over to the Katukurunda Special Task Force camp in Kalutara for further investigation.