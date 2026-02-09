Tourist arrivals in February top 80,000

A total of 80,776 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in February, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 12,439 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 15.0%. Furthermore, 9,283 persons from the United Kingdom, 6,946 from Russia, 5,401 from Germany and 5,037 Chinese nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of February.

In February 2025, a total of 240,217 tourists visited Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in 2026 has increased to 358,103 with the release of the latest figures for February.

Among them, 65,500 individuals are from India, 38,823 from the UK, 34,080 Russia, the SLTDA noted.