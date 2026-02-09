Education Council clears another hurdle

The report of the expert committee appointed by the Ministry of Education to establish the proposed Education Council has been approved by the Parliamentary Sub-Committee on the establishment of the Education Council.

The approval was granted when the relevant Parliamentary Sub-Committee met under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Labour, Mahinda Jayasinghe.

The report of the expert committee appointed by the Ministry of Education was handed over by the Chairman of the committee, Professor O.G. Dayaratne, to the Chairman of the Parliamentary Sub-Committee on establishing the Education Council, Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe.

Views and proposals of the Parliamentary Sub-Committee regarding the expert committee report have already been submitted.

Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe stated that the report has now been printed in Sinhala, Tamil, and English, and copies have been distributed among the members of the committee.

The Parliamentary Sub-Committee on establishing the Education Council has decided to forward the expert committee report to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Education.

The Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Education is scheduled to meet on February 18, where approval for the expert committee report is expected to be obtained.

After obtaining such approval, teachers, principals, trade unions, and the general public will be given one month to submit their views and proposals.

Positive and constructive suggestions received during this period are expected to be taken into consideration.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Sub-Committee on establishing the Education Council, Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe, further stated that steps will be taken promptly to enact the report into law after incorporating the necessary amendments.