India-Pakistan World Cup game to go ahead in Colombo as planned

The government of Pakistan announced on Monday that Pakistan would play the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

In a post on X, the Pakistani government said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was formally briefed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

“The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the BCB, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan’s leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges,” it said.

“The government further noted the statement by BCB President Aminul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh,” it said.

It noted that PM Shehbaz had also received a phone call from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake earlier in the day.

“During their warm and friendly conversation, they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan president requested the prime minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse,” the government said.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national cricket team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” it said.

“Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations,” the government said.

“The prime minister and the people of Pakistan extend their best wishes to the Men in Green. We remain confident that our team will carry the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride onto the field as they compete for global glory,” the government said.

Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to play match

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake had urged Pakistan to play its T20 World Cup clash against India. He made the request during a phone call with PM Shehbaz, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Pakistan fully supported Sri Lankan cricket during terrorism in Sri Lanka,” he was quoted as saying.

“Pakistan gave priority to its long-standing relations with Sri Lanka above all else, and the Pakistani cricket team continued to tour the country to play cricket despite terrorism,” Dissanayake said.

The premier welcomed the Sri Lankan president’s sentiments and noted how Colombo also stood with Islamabad during difficult times and kept cricket going in Pakistan.

“Recently, the Sri Lankan team took an unforgettable step for the Pakistani nation and cricket fans by not cancelling the tour of Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, PM Shehbaz said he would inform the Sri Lankan president about a “final decision” regarding the Pak-India match after consultations.

Meanwhile, BCB President Aminul Islam urged Pakistan to play the match against India. In the statement shared by state-run PTV on X, the BCB expressed gratitude to the PCB and ICC for their “positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges”.

He particularly thanked the PCB, its chairman and cricket fans in Pakistan for their support.

“Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity,” the statement read.

Quoting BCB President Islam, the statement read, “We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” Islam added.

No penalty on Bangladesh for opting out of World Cup: ICC

Meanwhile, the ICC said that it would not impose any penalty on the BCB for opting out of the T20 World Cup and also agreed that the country would host an ICC event prior to the 2031 tournament.

In a statement, the ICC said that it had concluded an “open, constructive and congenial dialogue” with PCB and BCB officials, saying that the meeting was not limited to the tournament in India, but the “broader outlook for cricket in South Asia”.

“While reflecting on the Bangladesh cricket team’s unfortunate absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the global governing body for cricket reaffirmed BCB’s position as a valued full member, with a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game,” it said.

The statement reiterated the ICC’s continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s “most vibrant” markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans, to ensure that Bangladesh’s non-participation in the tournament did not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country.

Sharing the highlights of the dialogue with BCB and PCB officials, the statement said that it reflected “a forward-looking alignment reached in good faith” and was “intended to provide clarity on the current position of the stakeholders”.

It further mentioned that these outcomes did not “alter, qualify or detract from the ICC’s constitutional autonomy, governance framework or established decision-making processes”, all of which remained fully applicable.

The governing body added that it was agreed that “no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on [the] BCB” in relation to the current matter.

“It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact,” it stated.

The statement noted that the ICC’s approach was guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflected the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment.

Moreover, all the parties reached an agreement that Bangladesh would host an ICC event prior to the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2031, “subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements,” it said.

“This reflects confidence in Bangladesh’s capability as a host and reinforces the ICC’s commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country,” the statement read.

It added that the governing body, the Pakistani and Bangladeshi boards and other members remained committed to continued dialogue, cooperation and constructive engagement in the best interests of the sport.

“All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity,” the statement read

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta was quoted as saying, “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation.

“Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders, including BCB, to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened,” Gupta said.

He further added that Bangladesh remained a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and was not defined by short-term disruptions.

The government had given the cricket team the nod to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, but said the Green Shirts would not play their match with arch-rivals India, scheduled to be held in Colombo.

The decision had come after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament, following their refusal to tour India over safety concerns in the wake of soured political relations between the Asian neighbours.

Subsequently, Sri Lanka’s cricket board asked Pakistan to reconsider the decision to boycott the match; Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that a boycott would result in a financial hit and also hurt the island’s tourism industry, which is still recovering from the 2022 economic meltdown.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan and India have not played bilateral cricket for more than a decade, and meet only in global or regional tournaments.

