Sri Lanka President expresses appreciation to Pakistan PM for decision on IndiaPakistan World Cup game in Colombo

February 10, 2026   07:12 am

The President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake has expressed his appreciation to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his decision to ensure that the much-anticipated India–Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo proceeds as scheduled.  

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the President said Sri Lanka, as a co-host of the tournament, extends its gratitude to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all parties involved for their efforts in facilitating the fixture.

The President also recalled the solidarity shown by both India and Pakistan during the 1996 Cricket World Cup, when the two teams played in Colombo at a time when other teams refrained due to security concerns, noting that Sri Lanka continues to value that gesture.

In the post on X (formerly Twitter), President said: 

“Thank you Prime Minister @CMShehbazfor ensuring the game we all love goes on.  Delighted that the eagerly awaited India and Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo will proceed as planned.

As co-host of the tournament, Sri Lanka thanks the @ICC and all concerned for their efforts.  Sri Lanka hasn’t forgotten the solidarity shown by both India and Pakistan during the 1996 World Cup, when they played in Colombo at a time when others refrained due to security concerns.”

