CEB trade unions warn of action over unaddressed demands

February 10, 2026   07:47 am

The Electricity Trade Unions have warned that they will engage in trade union action without prior notice if the date for the liquidation of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is announced in the Gazette without addressing their demands.

According to reports, a letter signed by representatives of 24 CEB trade unions has been sent to the Minister of Energy, conveying the matter.

The trade unions had earlier submitted a letter containing eight demands to the Minister on January 12, calling for measures to safeguard the rights of CEB employees.

However, as no positive response has been received so far, the unions have sent a further letter to the Minister yesterday (09), reiterating their demands.

The letter states that due to the authorities’ failure to provide acceptable solutions, the trade unions have been left with no alternative but to take trade union action to secure their demands.

Accordingly, the letter further notes that 24 trade unions, including the Engineering Association, have decided to initiate strict trade union action without further notice if the liquidation date of the CEB is gazetted without fulfilling the relevant demands.

