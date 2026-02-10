Wanindu Hasaranga likely to miss T20 World Cup due to injury  Sources

Wanindu Hasaranga likely to miss T20 World Cup due to injury  Sources

February 10, 2026   07:54 am

Sri Lanka’s key all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, may most probably miss the ICC T20 World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury, according to sources. 

Sri Lanka’s team is set to include Dushan Hemantha as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, according to sources.

Hasaranga sustained an injury during Sri Lanka’s opening match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland on the February 08, in which the team secured a 20-run victory.

