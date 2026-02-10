CCIB obtain 90-day detention for arrested Ava Gang members

CCIB obtain 90-day detention for arrested Ava Gang members

February 10, 2026   08:22 am

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has obtained permission to detain and question two members of the notorious ‘Ava Gang’ for 90 days in connection with a murder case.

The suspects, who had fled to India, were apprehended by police at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) upon their recent return to Sri Lanka.

It is reported that the arrested members of the Ava Gang in Jaffna, had fled to India following a murder in the Manipay area in 2016. 

Interpol ‘Red Notices’ had also been issued for their arrest. Upon arrival at the BIA, they were taken into custody and handed over to the CCIB for further investigation.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were involved in a racket supplying hired gunmen and maintaining connections with drug traffickers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)