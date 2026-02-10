CCIB obtain 90-day detention for arrested Ava Gang members

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has obtained permission to detain and question two members of the notorious ‘Ava Gang’ for 90 days in connection with a murder case.

The suspects, who had fled to India, were apprehended by police at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) upon their recent return to Sri Lanka.

It is reported that the arrested members of the Ava Gang in Jaffna, had fled to India following a murder in the Manipay area in 2016.

Interpol ‘Red Notices’ had also been issued for their arrest. Upon arrival at the BIA, they were taken into custody and handed over to the CCIB for further investigation.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were involved in a racket supplying hired gunmen and maintaining connections with drug traffickers.