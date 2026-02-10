Pakistans decision on T20 World Cup match reflects strong bilateral ties: Sri Lanka FM

February 10, 2026   08:56 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, has expressed appreciation to the Government of Pakistan for agreeing to play its T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Herath thanked Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan, and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for positively considering Sri Lanka’s request. 

He also acknowledged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan’s sports authorities for their cooperation.

Describing the decision as a symbol of goodwill, Herath said the move reflected “sportsmanship, friendship, and the strength of our bilateral ties.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also expressed his appreciation to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for ensuring that the much-anticipated India–Pakistan fixture at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup proceeds as scheduled.

In his post on X, President Dissanayake said that Sri Lanka, as a co-host of the tournament, extends its gratitude to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all parties involved for their efforts in facilitating the match.

The Government of Pakistan announced yesterday that it would play the high-profile T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 15, in Colombo.

